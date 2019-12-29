ESPN Host Apologizes For Postgame Interview With Joe Burrow

Tragedy struck the LSU football family prior to kickoff against Oklahoma on Saturday. Carley McCord, a sports reporter and the daughter-in-law to Tigers assistant coach Steven Ensminger, was among the five people killed in a plane crash on way to Atlanta for the game.

Some of LSU’s coaches and players got the news before the decisive win over Oklahoma, but not everyone was aware of what happened.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was among those who did not know. He learned of the tragedy in a postgame interview with the SEC Network.

It was a tough moment.

Yikes. Dari Nowkhah broke the news of the plane crash to Burrow live during a postgame interview. Burrow ended up handling it well, and it had been talked about so much on the broadcast I don't really blame Dari for figuring the team knew. pic.twitter.com/IID00JLuJC — Tim Kaiser (@TimJKaiser) December 29, 2019

SEC Network host Dari Nowkhah took to Twitter this morning to apologize for the interview.

“There’s understandably so much sensitivity surrounding yesterday‘s tragedy involving the LSU family. I’m so sorry for the way we handled the end of our postgame interview with Joe Burrow last night,” he wrote.

“Our live interview with Joe was several hours after the news broke and was a major storyline of last night’s game. With that said, we shouldn’t have assumed he was aware, and that’s on us.”

I obviously feel horrible to have been the one to have broken the news of Carley McCord’s passing to Joe, and have shared my apologies and sincere condolences with LSU. (2/4) — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) December 29, 2019

We never intended to hurt Joe & we will learn from this mistake. My heart goes out to the McCord & Ensminger families, and the entire LSU family, during this incredibly tragic time. I hope they, including LSU fans, will accept this apology. (4/4) — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) December 29, 2019

The interview could have been handled better, but it was understandable to think Burrow was aware of what happened.

Our thoughts remain with the plane crash victims’ family and friends.