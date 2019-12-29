The Spun

ESPN Host Apologizes For Postgame Interview With Joe Burrow

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at home against Arkansas.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 23: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tragedy struck the LSU football family prior to kickoff against Oklahoma on Saturday. Carley McCord, a sports reporter and the daughter-in-law to Tigers assistant coach Steven Ensminger, was among the five people killed in a plane crash on way to Atlanta for the game.

Some of LSU’s coaches and players got the news before the decisive win over Oklahoma, but not everyone was aware of what happened.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was among those who did not know. He learned of the tragedy in a postgame interview with the SEC Network.

It was a tough moment.

SEC Network host Dari Nowkhah took to Twitter this morning to apologize for the interview.

“There’s understandably so much sensitivity surrounding yesterday‘s tragedy involving the LSU family. I’m so sorry for the way we handled the end of our postgame interview with Joe Burrow last night,” he wrote.

“Our live interview with Joe was several hours after the news broke and was a major storyline of last night’s game. With that said, we shouldn’t have assumed he was aware, and that’s on us.”

The interview could have been handled better, but it was understandable to think Burrow was aware of what happened.

Our thoughts remain with the plane crash victims’ family and friends.


