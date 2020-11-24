ESPN Host Predicts College Football Playoff Rankings Top 8

The College Football Playoff Committee will release it’s first rankings of the 2020 season on Tuesday. Fans and media members have already started to speculate on the order of the nation’s best teams, including ESPN host Dari Nowkhah.

The SEC Network host included three SEC teams in the top-six slots, showing the conference’s ability to still rank among the nation’s best.

Here’s a look at Nowkhah’s guess at the first College Football Playoff Rankings:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Texas A&M Clemson Florida Cincinnati BYU

#CFP Rankings Day!

It's a big deal, but it doesn't matter. My best guess: 1 – Alabama

2 – Notre Dame

3 – Ohio State

4 – Texas A&M

5 – Clemson

6 – Florida

7 – Cincinnati

8 – BYU (could see Northwestern here). All #SEC-related reaction tonight, 8 ET #SECNow @SECNetwork — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) November 24, 2020

No surprises in the top three. Undefeated Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State definitely deserve to hold the top spots in this week’s rankings.

But Nowkhah’s biggest departure from expectations comes at No. 4. The ESPN host chose Texas A&M over Clemson, much to the chagrin of Tigers fans. Both teams come into Tuesday’s rankings with one loss, with the Aggies falling to Alabama and Clemson losing a nail-biter to Notre Dame.

Florida slots in at No. 6 despite one more win than Texas A&M. However, the Gators lost to the Aggies 41-38 early on in the SEC season, leaving them appropriately behind Jimbo Fisher’s program for now.

A pair of non-powerhouses round out Nowkhah’s “Top 8.” Cincinnati slides into No. 7, while BYU ranks at No. 8. Both teams are undefeated but due to their weaker strength of schedules, many pundits rank them beneath the one-loss Power Five programs.

Notably absent from the host’s list is Northwestern. The 5-0 Wildcats downed a highly touted Wisconsin team on Saturday, giving national attention to the Big Ten West squad. No Pac-12 teams cracked Nowkhah’s list either, as Oregon and USC have only played three games each.

Tune-in to ESPN at 7 p.m. ET to see the first edition of the this year’s College Football Playoff Rankings.