ESPN Host Shares Embarrassing Michigan Football Statistic

Michigan’s bowl woes continued on New Year’s Day. The Wolverines lost to Alabama, 35-16, in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

This was the fourth straight bowl game loss for Jim Harbaugh. Losing to Alabama is nothing to be ashamed about, but the lack of big-game success under Harbaugh is.

It’s not just Harbaugh who has struggled, though. The Michigan program as a whole has not been very good when it matters most over the last couple of decades.

ESPN host Scott Van Pelt shared a brutal Michigan football statistic on his show.

Goodness, @notthefakeSVP with a vicious stat. Rutgers has more bowl wins over the last 20 years (6) than Michigan (5). — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 2, 2020

Of course, not all bowl games are the same, and Michigan has surely played tougher opponents than Rutgers, but still, it’s not good.

Michigan finished the season at 9-4. The Wolverines entered the year with Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes, but did not come close to reaching them.

Perhaps 2020 will be different.