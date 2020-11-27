ESPN Host Thinks 1 Coach Should Be At “Top” Of Michigan’s List

Kevin Negandhi has an interesting take on who Michigan should hire if they decide to move on from Jim Harbaugh.

The ESPN host believes Iowa State coach Matt Campbell should be at the top of the list for potential Wolverine hires.

Matt Campbell should be at the top of the Michigan list if Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines part ways. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) November 27, 2020

While Harbaugh’s coaching career has regressed in recent years, Campbell has seen increasing success over his five years with the Cyclones. In his first season at Iowa State, the head coach had a losing record of 3-9. Since then, it’s been four straight winning seasons.

Campbell is in the midst of his best coaching season at Iowa State so far. At 7-1 in the Big 12, the Cyclones have clinched at least a tie for first in the conference regular season standings. That title was achieved on Friday afternoon with a huge 23-20 win over No. 17 Texas.

Harbaugh and the 2-3 Wolverines have wildly underperformed this season. Michigan barely squeaked out their second win of the season last week in a triple-overtime victory over Rutgers.

The once-great head coach has failed to lead his team to big-game victories in recent year. Coming into this season, Harbaugh and Michigan have lost four straight bowl games. This year, it’s looking like they won’t even play in one.

Many think it’s time the program moves on from their head coach — it’s just a matter of who’ll replace him.