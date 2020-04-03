ESPN Insider Suggests The Chiefs Are Interested In 1 Ohio State Star

The Kansas City Chiefs already have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The reigning Super Bowl champions could look to add one Ohio State star to its scoring unit.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates suggested Friday that Kansas City could look to draft Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins, arguably the best running back in college football in 2019, is seen by most analysts as a second round prospect. However, the Chiefs could make the call to take Dobbins at the end of Round 1.

“A pairing that seems to make sense is Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins if he’s available at pick 32. He’s a player they’ve FaceTimed with. One of the draft’s top backs,” Yates wrote.

Kansas City is returning five of its six leading rushers, but the Chiefs could use an upgrade – and more depth – at the running back position.

Dobbins is coming off a 2019 season at Ohio State in which he rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.

It will be done remotely and televised nationally.