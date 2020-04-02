ESPN Is Airing A Legendary College Football Game Tonight

ESPN is doing its part to make sure that people keep social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. There may be no better way to keep people glued to their couches than a rebroadcast of a legendary college football game.

Tonight, the Worldwide Leader in Sports will be broadcasting the 2006 Rose Bowl game at 8 p.m. EST. Widely considered to be one of the greatest – if not the greatest – college football games of all time, the 2006 Rose Bowl pit No. 1 USC with Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush against Vince Young and the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

The 41-38 Longhorns win saw multiple Rose Bowl records broken in stellar performances by both sides. Controversial decisions, incredible touchdowns and big hits have made the game immortal.

The game was decided by a legendary play by Young. But you’ll have to see for yourself what actually happened.

That Rose Bowl win won Mack Brown his first national title and ended a 35-year national title drought for the Longhorns.

Multiple players and coaches from that game have gone on to have successful NFL careers and the College Football Hall of Fame.

It was truly a game for the ages.

Is the 2006 Rose Bowl Game the greatest game in college football history?