ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Makes Prediction For Dabo Swinney’s Future

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit isn’t buying any Dabo Swinney-to-the-NFL speculation.

Earlier this month, there was some talk about the Clemson Tigers’ head coach making a jump to the NFL, possibly as a package deal with Trevor Lawrence.

“There’s a lot of speculation in the league that Dabo Swinney, who has been on the shortlist of multiple head coaching searches, could be a coach that teams want to talk about, and this would really be the perfect storm, Greeny, and here’s why he’s immensely popular in that area of the country,” former GM Mike Tannenbaum said. “And if he could go with Trevor Lawrence from Clemson right down the road in Jacksonville, with all those picks and all those cap that cap room, that’s the ideal situation.”

Herbstreit addressed that speculation on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday. He was asked if he could ever see Swinney leaving Clemson for the NFL.

“No, I just don’t see it,” Herbstreit said. “If there’s ever been a guy that’s made for college football, it would be Dabo Swinney.”

Herbstreit added that he doesn’t think Swinney’s coaching personality would be a fit in the NFL, but it’s great at the college level.

“I think he’d really have a difficult time in the NFL…in college, it works.”

Swinney and his Clemson Tigers are set to take on The Citadel on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T.