Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams in college football after the completion of Week 9.

The ESPN analyst gave his top four ranked contenders and the next two out.

Starting with Herbstreit’s first two out, the College GameDay host has BYU and Notre Dame.

BYU has been red-hot this season. The 7-0 Cougars have been unstoppable on offense, scoring 40+ points in six of their seven games in the season so far. BYU’s excellent offensive production is largely due to the outstanding play from star quarterback Zach Wilson. The junior QB has thrown for 2,152 yards, 19 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season.

The biggest knock on the Cougars, and no doubt the reason Herbstreit and others have kept BYU out of the top four, is their strength of schedule. Before COVID-19 scrambled their season, BYU had matchups against some solid teams. With this updated schedule though, the Cougars just haven’t been tested.

Notre Dame was the other team Herbstreit had just off the top four. The Fighting Irish are 6-0 and none of their games have really even been close this year. Notre Dame’s dual-threat quarterback Ian Book has been solid all season, throwing for seven touchdowns and rushing for five so far this season.

Like BYU, Notre Dame has yet to really be tested this year as they’ve really only taken on mid-to-low tier ACC teams.

Coming in at No. 4, Herbstreit has Georgia. Though the Bulldogs do already have a loss this season, it was taken at the hands of No. 2 Alabama. Georgia also has a couple solid top 25 wins against No. 7 Auburn and No. 14 Tennessee, making up for the tough loss.

Herbstreit likely has Georgia in his top 4 because of their elite defense. The Bulldogs have held opponents to 10 point or less in three of their five games this year.

Next at No. 3, Herbsreit has Clemson. The defending champions lost their star quarterback last week when Trevor Lawrence was diagnosed with COVID-19. After going down to Boston College 28-13 in the first half on Saturday, the Tigers stormed back behind an outstanding effort from freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei, who threw for 342 yards and recorded three total touchdowns.

Lawrence has been officially ruled out for Clemson’s marquee matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame next weekend, and the Tigers certainly exposed some weaknesses in their defense in the first half on Saturday.

Next at No. 2 is Ohio State. Behind their star quarterback Justin Fields, the Buckeyes have looked incredibly strong in their first two games against solid teams. Fields threw for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns in OSU’s 38-25 win over No. 18 Penn State on Saturday night.

Despite a late Big Ten start, Ohio State is looking like a top contender already.

Finally, at No. 1 Herbstreit has Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have rolled to a 6-0 start, blowing out every opponent they’ve faced. Alabama’s elite offense has scored over 40 points in five of their six games played.

Though they’ve been ranked at No. 2 behind Clemson all year, the Crimson Tide certainly look to be the stronger team at the moment — at least while Lawrence is out for the Tigers.