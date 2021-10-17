ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Following a relatively quiet Week 7 around college football, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has updated his weekly top six rankings.

After Week 6, Herbstreit moved Georgia and Oklahoma to his top two spots. There was no reason to change that this week, as both took care of business on Saturday.

However, at No. 3, Herbstreit had to remove Iowa after their 24-7 loss to Purdue. The Hawkeyes’ loss was Alabama’s gain, with the Crimson Tide moving back into the third slot in Herbstreit’s rankings.

Undefeated Cincinnati stayed at No. 4, with Ohio State sticking at No. 5. With the sixth and final spot, Herbstreit selected Michigan, which had a bye but is 6-0 going into next week’s game at Northwestern.

Of the six teams listed above, none figure to be tested much next weekend. Georgia has a bye, while Oklahoma will take on lowly Kansas. Alabama plays Tennessee, and Cincinnati will battle Navy.

Ohio State, meanwhile, takes on a disappointing Indiana team, while Michigan travels to Northwestern.

Now that we have Kirk Herbstreit’s new rankings, we await the updated Coaches and AP polls, set to be released this afternoon.