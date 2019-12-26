The Spun

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Has Message For America About Oklahoma

Laura Rutledge of ESPN stands with a Florida player.BIRMINGHAM, AL - JANUARY 03: Adam Lane #22 of the Florida Gators stands with ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge following a victory over the East Carolina Pirates in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field on January 3, 2015 in Birmingham, Alabama. Florida won the game 28-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Most college football analysts believe there are three national title contenders in the College Football Playoff this year – LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. And then there’s Oklahoma.

The Sooners are a two-touchdown underdog heading into Saturday’s game against the Tigers. Almost everyone is picking LSU.

ESPN college football reporter Laura Rutledge has a message for America about the Sooners.

Don’t count them out.

It should be a fun one on Saturday.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

