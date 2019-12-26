ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Has Message For America About Oklahoma

Most college football analysts believe there are three national title contenders in the College Football Playoff this year – LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. And then there’s Oklahoma.
The Sooners are a two-touchdown underdog heading into Saturday’s game against the Tigers. Almost everyone is picking LSU.
ESPN college football reporter Laura Rutledge has a message for America about the Sooners.
Don’t count them out.
There's too much America doesn't know about Oklahoma football.@LauraRutledge doesn't want you to count the Sooners out yet. pic.twitter.com/yo55sSzgcC
— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 26, 2019
It should be a fun one on Saturday.
LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.
The game will be televised on ESPN.