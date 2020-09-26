An ESPN Announcer Said He’s Refusing Police Security Today

One ESPN college football announcer will apparently be refusing police security at his game this afternoon.

Mark Jones, a veteran play-by-play man for the Worldwide Leader, explained on Twitter that when he shows up for his college football game this afternoon, he’s going to tell the police officer working security to take the day off.

The ESPN announcer revealed his plan in the wake of the grad jury’s decision on the Breonna Taylor case. One of the three officers involved in her death was charged, but only for endangering a neighboring apartment.

Jones announced his decision on Thursday.

“Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to ‘protect’ me he can just take the day off,” Jones tweeted. “I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish. I’m not signing my own death certificate.”

Jones is scheduled to be on the call for the Army vs. Cincinnati game. He’s working with Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich.

“Police never saved me. Never helped me. Never protected me. Never taken a bullet for me,” Jones added.

“Never kept me safe in a protest. Never stopped the racist from taking my Black Lives Matter flag off my house. I could do without em.”

Cincinnati and Army are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

ESPN has reportedly declined to comment on Jones’ tweets.