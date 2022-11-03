ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Alabama-LSU

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 04: The LSU Tigers offense faces the Alabama Crimson Tide defense at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Although the college football world is fixated on Week 10's matchup between Georgia and Tennessee, another monumental SEC showdown takes place on Saturday evening when LSU hosts Alabama.

Brian Kelly's 6-2 Tigers can make an immense statement by upsetting Nick Saban's 7-1 Crimson Tide in Baton Rouge. No. 6 Alabama is a 13-point favorite to keep its College Football Playoff hopes intact with a road victory.

SP+ picks, a model created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, anticipates this game to go along those lines. Connelly shared that his model projects a 33-22 Crimson Tide victory.

Connelly gives Alabama a 75 percent win probability. ESPN's Matchup Predictor ups those chances slightly to 76.4.

LSU has scored 45 points in back-to-back wins following a 40-13 home loss to Tennessee. While Alabama also lost to the Volunteers, the reigning SEC champs lost by just three points in a 52-49 classic.

Alabama has tallied more total yards and points than LSU while also allowing fewer total yards and points. As is often the case, Saban's team looks better on paper entering the marquee matchup.

The game kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.