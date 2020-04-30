ESPN Names The Most ‘Important’ Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Ever

Ohio State and Michigan fans will want to watch ESPN this evening, as a special Buckeyes vs. Wolverines broadcast will be shown.

The Worldwide Leader is re-airing the classic 2016 Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game. The Buckeyes won the epic contest in double overtime in Columbus.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard will be part of the broadcast. They’ll be discussing that specific game and the rivalry as a whole.

In anticipation of tonight’s broadcast, ESPN’s Bill Connelly and Mark Schlabach discussed the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry. Both Connelly and Schlabach named their picks for the most “important” game in the rivalry’s history.

It’s tough to argue with the selections.

Connelly’s pick was the No. 1 vs. No. 2 game in 2006.

I guess really this question should be “most important besides 2006.” But damn, that 2006 game felt like the biggest game in the world at the time. I think its vitality was lost over time with both Ohio State and Michigan getting thumped in their respective bowl games, but a No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle, and with Bo Schembechler dying the day before no less, was true “Game of the Century” material at the time.

Schlabach, meanwhile, went all the way back to 1968.

I’ll take you back about four decades earlier, when Woody Hayes’ team was absolutely dominating “That Team Up North” in 1968. He was enjoying the final moments of a 50-14 rout, when he inexplicably went for two after the Buckeyes’ final touchdown. When asked why, Hayes famously quipped, “Because I couldn’t go for three.” Woody hated the Wolverines that much. The next year, first-year Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, a former Hayes assistant, stunned the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes with a 24-12 upset, ending OSU’s 22-game winning streak.

Ohio State and Michigan fans – what’s your pick for the most “important” game in the history of The Game?

ESPN’s 2016 Ohio State vs. Michigan broadcast will air at 7 p.m. E.T.