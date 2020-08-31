The Big Ten’s schools reportedly voted 11-3 in favor of postponing the 2020 college football season, according to multiple reports.

The league confirmed the vote in a briefing on Monday in response to the lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players.

“Our Clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision,” attorney Mike Flood, who is representing the group, told the Omaha World-Herald. “Sadly, these student-athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference.”

The Big Ten has since confirmed the 11-3 vote took place, but the specific votes by the individual schools were not revealed.

ESPN has since reported that Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State were the three schools that voted against the postponement of the football season. That comes as no surprise considering how they reacted to the Big Ten’s decision.

League sources tell ESPN that #Nebraska, #OhioState and #Iowa are the three schools that voted against postponing the fall season. This will surprise absolutely no one who has followed the story. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 31, 2020

Ultimately, this likely won’t make anyone happier, but at least we now know what happened as far as the vote is concerned.

College football has kicked off elsewhere in the country, with Austin Peay and Central Arkansas playing this past Saturday night. More games are scheduled for this weekend and the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are on track to play in mid-September.