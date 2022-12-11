ESPN Names 3 Favorites For The 2023 Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy after a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Another Heisman Trophy ceremony is in the books. USC quarterback Caleb Williams was presented the prestigious award in New York Saturday night.

Even though Williams just took home the trophy and the 2022 college football season is not over yet, it's not too soon to look ahead and project who might be in the running for the 2023 version of the sport's grandest individual prize.

ESPN has already released a Heisman watch list for 2023, and three quarterbacks are listed in the "top contender' category: Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and TCU's Chandler Morris.

Repeating as a Heisman winner is damn near impossible--only Ohio State's Archie Griffin accomplished the feat in the 1970s--but Williams should be the favorite to win the award going into next season.

"What's unique about Williams' case is that he'll be set up even better than he was this past year to succeed," wrote ESPN's Paolo Uggetti. "Williams will now have two years of playing in the Lincoln Riley offense under his belt as well as a plethora of talented options around him once again."

Maye, meanwhile, had a monster 2022 season, and if he duplicates it in 2023, could find himself in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As for Morris, he was TCU's starting quarterback to begin this year before getting hurt. Max Duggan replaced him and led the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff while earning a trip to New York as a Heisman finalist.

If Duggan can do all that, perhaps Morris can one-up him by winning the coveted trophy.

We'll find out how accurate these projections were 364 days from now.