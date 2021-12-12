ESPN Names 6 Favorites For 2022 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. He has a legit chance to go back-to-back in 2022.

Last night, ESPN’s David Hale named his “top contenders” for the 2022 Heisman. Not surprisingly, Young topped the list.

He was joined by one of his teammates, as well, in case you were thinking Alabama might actually have a down year next season.

Hale’s top six Heisman favorites for 2022 are:

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

Ohio State running back Treveyon Henderson

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams

Texas running back Bijan Robinson

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson

While Young won the Heisman this year, Stroud was also a finalist. Anderson easily could have been one as well; in fact, there was a sizable backlash to him not getting invited to New York City.

If Williams had been OU’s starter all season in 2021, he might have been a Heisman finalist. As for Robinson and Henderson, they could be the two best running backs in the country next fall.

Young will enter 2022 looking to be the first person to win back-to-back Heisman trophies since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975. Griffin is the only two-time winner in the history of the prestigious award.