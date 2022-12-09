ESPN Names Best Student Section In College Football This Year

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 06: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers taking the field before the start of their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on October 6, 2007 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There are plenty of rowdy student sections in college football, but Tennessee's fan base stood out this season.

On Friday, ESPN's Christine Williamson presented the Volunteers with the Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award.

Tennessee edged out Ohio State, UCF and Washington in this category.

The fans in Knoxville cemented their status as the best student section in the country with their performance against Alabama on Oct. 15.

Not only did Tennessee fans create a hostile environment for Alabama's offense, they tore down the goal post after the upset win.

The Volunteers finished this season 7-0 at Neyland Stadium. That record shows how much of a factor the student section played this year.

Tennessee will try to finish this season on a positive note. It'll face Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Josh Heupel's squad will enter the Orange Bowl with a 10-2 record.