ESPN Names College Football’s No. 1 Game Of 2019

The 2019 college football season featured dozens of entertaining games, but only some that were truly memorable. Those are the ones at the top of ESPN’s countdown list.

The Worldwide Leader counted down the top 100 games of the 2019 season, with Bill Connelly handling the rankings. Connelly released his top 20 late last week.

At No. 1 was Clemson-Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. The Tigers and Buckeyes edged out Alabama-LSU for the top spot.

Clemson beat OSU 29-23 back on December 28 before falling to LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

It gave us all the plot twists a great game should feature — a 16-0 start from Ohio State, a 21-0 run by Clemson, three second-half lead changes (with a fourth prevented only by a last-minute interception) — and on a national semifinal stage. The most talented players in the country, playing in one of the most important games, and putting on a lasting show. Can’t ask for much more than that from college football.

To read Connelly’s full review of Clemson-Ohio State as well as his ranking of the top 20 games of the 2019 college football season, click here.

Heading into the 2020 season, it is likely that the Tigers and Buckeyes will be the top two teams in the preseason polls. We could see them match up again in next year’s Playoff.