ESPN Names College Football's Best Remaining Undefeated Team

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Currently, there are six unbeaten teams left at the FBS level: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and TCU.

Which team is the best of the bunch? Well, it depends on who you ask. ESPN's Bill Connelly used his SP+ projections to take a crack at ranking the six unbeatens.

Connelly has Ohio State atop the list, with a 37.2% chance of finishing 12-0. Georgia, the No. 1 ranked team in both major polls, came in second, with a 31.7% shot of winning out.

"Like Clemson, Ohio State has yet to beat a particularly good team this year," Connelly wrote. "Only one previous opponent (Wisconsin) ranks higher than 35th in SP+, and no one has a record better than 5-3. If you want to fold your arms and yell "They ain't played nobody!" that's fine.

"...Things change, and teams are constantly getting better or worse, but to date Ohio State has been the best team in the country. Let's see if the Buckeyes can keep it up."

Ohio State will face its toughest test of the season on Saturday against Penn State. If they survive that, the Buckeyes should be undefeated going into the regular season finale against Michigan.

If the Wolverines are also 11-0 for that matchup, it will probably be the matchup of the season.