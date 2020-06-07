ESPN Names College Football’s Hardest 2020 Schedule

The 2020 college football season will be here before you know it.

The state of the 2020 regular season was in doubt for a little bit, but the closer we get to fall, the more likely the season is.

The 2020 regular season is set to kick off in less than three months. Players across the country are starting to return to campus for voluntary workouts. Preseason camp will take place in less than two months.

What college football program is staring down the toughest schedule in the country this fall? ESPN made its pick earlier this spring.

The team with the hardest 2020 regular season schedule: South Carolina.

1. South Carolina Gamecocks Opponent record: 102-54 (65.4 win %) South Carolina faced the toughest schedule last season and did not get a break this year, facing the toughest once again. Clemson, LSU, Florida and Georgia could all be in the preseason top 10 this year.

South Carolina’s schedule is about as tough as it gets. The Gamecocks face a daunting slate in the SEC and have to play No. 1 Clemson in the non-conference.

Here’s the full 2020 schedule:

vs. Coastal Carolina

vs. East Carolina

vs. Missouri

at Kentucky

at Florida

vs. Tennessee

vs. Texas A&M

at Vanderbilt

vs. Georgia

at LSU

vs. Wofford

at Clemson

This is a big year for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks’ program. Unfortunately for South Carolina, the 2020 schedule does them no favors.