ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday.

While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects.

Who has the worst major recruiting class in the country this year?

According to ESPN's team rankings, two major programs get that "honor" this year:

Indiana

Cal

Neither Indiana nor Cal are ranked in ESPN's team recruiting rankings, which go into the 70s.

According to 247Sports' team rankings, it's Cal with the worst major conference recruiting class this year.

The Bears have the No. 84 class in the country this year, good for last among all Power 5 programs.

Better luck next year to those two programs.