ESPN Names No. 1 College Football Recruit In Country

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program. With the sport shut down due to coronavirus, ESPN has decided to take a look at the nationwide recruiting landscape.

This morning, the Worldwide Leader released a ranking of the top 25 college football recruits in the country. There’s a catch though: they did this regardless of class year.

ESPN used the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes to compile its rankings. The No. 1 overall recruit, according to Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert, is Southlake (Tex.) Carroll sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers already holds more than 20 scholarship offers, with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas among the schools that have extended one. ESPN compared him to Georgia quarterback and 2020 NFL Draft hopeful Jake Fromm.

The well-built 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller is the best natural passer in the Lone Star State at a young age since Kyler Murray. Ewers completed 72.4% of his passes for over 4,000 yards with 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions as a sophomore. In four playoff games against terrific competition, Ewers completed 71% for 1,424 yards and 17 TDs without an INT.

247Sports lists Ewers as the No. 1 player in Texas and the No. 2 player in the country for the class of 2022 and compares him to NFL star Philip Rivers.

“Elite QB among nation’s top 2022 prospects, regardless of position. Projects to high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling,” reads Ewers’ 247Sports scouting report.

