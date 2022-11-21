ESPN Names The Most Heated College Football Rivalry

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 29: A general view of Doak Campbell Stadium during a game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators on November 29, 2014 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Welcome to Rivalry Week.

The best week of the college football season is here. Some of the biggest, most important rivalry games of the year are set to take place this weekend.

But which college football rivalry game is the most heated?

ESPN has named the components of the "perfect" college football rivalry game. Their pick for the rivalry game with the most "bad blood" might surprise you.

It's Florida vs. Florida State.

"While the animosity between the schools reached its greatest heights in the Bowden-Spurrier years, the bad blood extends to 1947, when Florida State went from being an all-girls school to co-ed and shortly thereafter decided to play collegiate athletics. As the flagship public university in the state, Florida was less than thrilled and refused to play Florida State. The animosity grew so heated Florida governor LeRoy Collins had to broker a deal to get the schools to begin playing each other. Their first game was in 1958, and they have played every year since except 2020 (due to the pandemic)," ESPN writes.

Ohio State-Michigan and Alabama-Auburn fans might disagree with the pick, but it's tough to argue.

What would you pick as college football's most heated rivalry?