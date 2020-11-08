ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10

Following an eventful Week 10, ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks. The race for the CFP is definitely taking shape.
Notre Dame’s win over Clemson Saturday night solidified its standing right now. If the playoff field was getting picked today, the Irish would be in it.
Alabama and Ohio State are also locked in for the time being. The fourth and final spot is the most up for grabs, though most ESPN panelists think Clemson still has the inside track.
However, two ESPN experts–Bill Connelly and Ryan McGee–are holding out on BYU crashing the playoff party.
The full list of ESPN’s College Football Playoff predictions can be found here and seen below.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. BYU
Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. BYU
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Notre Dame
Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
As far as games with playoff implications go, Alabama-LSU, Notre Dame-BC and Ohio State-Maryland highlight the Week 11 slate.
Clemson and BYU are both idle next weekend.