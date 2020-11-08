ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10

Following an eventful Week 10, ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks. The race for the CFP is definitely taking shape.

Notre Dame’s win over Clemson Saturday night solidified its standing right now. If the playoff field was getting picked today, the Irish would be in it.

Alabama and Ohio State are also locked in for the time being. The fourth and final spot is the most up for grabs, though most ESPN panelists think Clemson still has the inside track.

However, two ESPN experts–Bill Connelly and Ryan McGee–are holding out on BYU crashing the playoff party.

The full list of ESPN’s College Football Playoff predictions can be found here and seen below.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. BYU

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. BYU

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Notre Dame

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

As far as games with playoff implications go, Alabama-LSU, Notre Dame-BC and Ohio State-Maryland highlight the Week 11 slate.

Clemson and BYU are both idle next weekend.