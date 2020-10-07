ESPN Releases New ‘Bottom 10’ Rankings For Week 6

Texas fans, look away. Your team has become the latest high-profile program to crack ESPN’s “Bottom 10” rankings.

One week after barely scraping by Texas Tech, Texas fell to TCU last Saturday. The loss wasn’t enough to boot them from the AP Poll, but it did enough damage to earn them a spot on Ryan McGee’s “Bottom 10” on ESPN.

Texas is now the fourth team from the Big 12 to sit in the No. 5 spot in the “Bottom 10” this season. Oklahoma had been there following a loss to Kansas State, and the Sooners fell again last week to Saturday.

That means both Texas and Oklahoma are reeling a bit heading into this weekend’s Red River Showdown.

“Speaking of Oklahoma, does it get much more 2020 than the fact that these probably would have been the cheapest off-the-street Red River Rivalry tickets available in years after a bummer weekend for both Texas and Oklahoma?” McGee asked.

The full ESPN “Bottom 10” for Week 6 can be found below:

ULM Middle Tennessee State East Carolina Texas State Texas Kansas Duke Florida State Charlotte UMass

As you can see, Texas is one of four Power Five programs on this list. It is a place no major school wants to be.

Fortunately, there is an easy way out of the “Bottom 10”: win games. Texas gets a major opportunity to do just that against its arch rival this weekend.