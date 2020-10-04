Is the Big 12 Conference now eliminated from the College Football Playoff?

It’s probably too early to say for sure, but it’s not looking good. On Saturday, Oklahoma and Texas were both upset, losing to Iowa State and TCU, respectively. The Sooners’ loss comes a week after the program fell to Kansas State.

With the ACC, Big Ten and SEC all having multiple contenders, and Oregon viewed as a strong team in the Pac-12, the Big 12 might be on the outside looking in.

ESPN’s college football writers have updated their College Football Playoff picks after Week 5. Here’s who ESPN’s experts have making it right now.

From ESPN.com:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. BYU

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

David Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Georgia

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Ivan Maisel: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Georgia

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

As you can see, there’s a lot of ACC, Big Ten and SEC, but no Big 12 right now.

Perhaps that will change before the season is over, but it’s not looking good for Texas, Oklahoma and others.