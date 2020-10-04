Is the Big 12 Conference now eliminated from the College Football Playoff?
It’s probably too early to say for sure, but it’s not looking good. On Saturday, Oklahoma and Texas were both upset, losing to Iowa State and TCU, respectively. The Sooners’ loss comes a week after the program fell to Kansas State.
With the ACC, Big Ten and SEC all having multiple contenders, and Oregon viewed as a strong team in the Pac-12, the Big 12 might be on the outside looking in.
ESPN’s college football writers have updated their College Football Playoff picks after Week 5. Here’s who ESPN’s experts have making it right now.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. BYU
Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
David Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Georgia
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia
Ivan Maisel: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Georgia
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia
Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia
Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
As you can see, there’s a lot of ACC, Big Ten and SEC, but no Big 12 right now.
Perhaps that will change before the season is over, but it’s not looking good for Texas, Oklahoma and others.