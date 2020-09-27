ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Picks After Week 4

ESPN has officially updated its College Football Playoff predictions after what was a wild upset-filled Saturday on the gridiron.

The biggest shock of Week 4 was No. 3 Oklahoma falling 38-35 to unranked Kansas State. Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 8 Texas had to rally from a 15-point deficit late in regulation in order to tie Texas Tech. The Longhorns would eventually escape 63-56 in overtime.

Last but not least, the defending national champion LSU Tigers, ranked sixth, lost to Mississippi State 44-34 in Mike Leach’s first game with the Bulldogs. Mississippi State’s offense exploded, led by transfer quarterback K.J. Costello’s 623 passing yards.

All of that leads us into ESPN’s current playoff picks. Not surprisingly, every ESPN panelist has Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State in their CFP field.

Florida is the most popular pick to round out the foursome, but a pair of experts are taking note of Miami after the Hurricanes’ 52-10 thrashing of Florida State last night.

The full updated ESPN College Football Playoff picks can be found here.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Kyle Bonagura: 1.Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Miami

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

David Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Sam Kahn Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Miami

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Florida

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Florida

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida

Looking ahead, Week 5 has a couple of games with early College Football Playoff implications, particularly in the SEC. Alabama hosts Texas A&M on Saturday while Georgia welcomes Auburn.

Both games are matchups between teams currently ranked in the AP top 10.