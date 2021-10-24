The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Another eventful college football Saturday is in the books.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings heading into the final week of October.

The race for the College Football Playoff is heating up, with the inaugural rankings set to be released soon. In the meantime, ESPN’s computer model has updated its rankings.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Pittsburgh
  7. Florida
  8. Iowa State
  9. Cincinnati
  10. Clemson
  11. Texas
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Michigan State
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Auburn
  17. Penn State
  18. NC State
  19. Oregon
  20. Iowa
  21. Nebraska
  22. Baylor
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Tennessee

The official new college football rankings, the Coaches’ Poll and the AP Poll, will be released later on Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

