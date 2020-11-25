Over the weekend, NFL draft analyst and college football reporter Todd McShay was pulled off of ABC’s broadcast during the Wisconsin-Northwestern game.

McShay opened the broadcast with a bit about Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. Viewers noticed the popular analyst seemed to be struggling to get through his analysis.

Later in the contest, ABC announcer Sean McDonough said that McShay was not feeling well. ABC made the decision to take the analyst off the air.

Initially, ESPN didn’t offer much comment on the situation. However, on Tuesday night, the Worldwide Leader issued a comment to Awful Announcing about McShay’s health.

“Todd McShay is recovering after feeling ill during Saturday’s game. He’s currently planning to work his game assignment this weekend,” ESPN said to Awful Announcing in a brief statement.

That’s great news for McShay and the college football fans who were worried about McShay after his troubling appearance at the Wisconsin-Northwestern game this weekend.

The NFL draft expert was forced to miss NFL draft coverage earlier this year in April as he was dealing with COVID-19.

It’s unclear what ailed McShay this past weekend. However, it’s good to see he’s feeling well enough to call another game this weekend.