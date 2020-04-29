One of the best Ohio State-Michigan games of all-time will air on ESPN on Thursday evening.

ESPN has been airing classic college football games throughout the pandemic with no live sports to air. An epic version of “The Game” will air on Thursday night.

The 2016 edition of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will play on ESPN on Thursday evening. The epic battle between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines remains one of the most-entertaining rivalry contests in recent memory.

Michigan probably should have won the game, but Ohio State – thanks to a 4th-down conversion by J.T. Barrett – pulled out the victory in double overtime, 30-27.

ESPN presents #ThrowbackThursday CFB Classics This week, 2016's No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State Special elements include @cbfowler, @KirkHerbstreit & @DesmondHoward convo added to the encore presentation Thursday | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN App More: https://t.co/JsRhvLyKnt pic.twitter.com/4Qyqceg0SS — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 29, 2020

ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard will be a part of the broadcast on Thursday evening.

“During the presentation, Fowler, Herbstreit and Howard will expound on the 2016 game specifically, but also the more than 115 year rivalry between the two schools,” ESPN announced.

This should be fun.

The Ohio State-Michigan game will begin at 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN on Thursday night.