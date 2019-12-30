ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Has Harsh Message For Ohio State Fans

Ohio State fans remain upset with the officiating in Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. The Buckeyes had multiple big calls go against them in the 29-23 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to the Tigers.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum had a message for those fans this morning: Get over it.

Finebaum noted on WJOX in Birmingham that the game didn’t need to come down to those calls. Ohio State failed to capitalize on multiple red zone opportunities early in the game.

Ohio State got out to a 16-0 lead over Clemson, but it probably should have been 24-0 or better.

“That game should have been 28-0,” Finebaum said. “It’s futile to come down and agonize over a call. Ohio State was on the verge of blowing them out, they didn’t, they lost the game, and I really don’t care anymore.”

It’s a fair point.

Ohio State fans can blame the officials for the loss – and the refs should be criticized, at least for the fumble overturn – but the Buckeyes could have won this game anyway.

Alas, Clemson took the victory and is off to the College Football Playoff national title game to play LSU.