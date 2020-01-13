ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Predicts The Winner Of LSU vs. Clemson

Picks for tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson continue to roll in.

The latest analyst to unveil his prediction: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

The SEC Network guru made his pick on ESPN’s First Take this morning, live from New Orleans.

Unsurprisingly, Finebaum is going with the SEC. He’s taking LSU to beat Clemson in tonight’s national championship game.

#LSU fans is this a good thing? @finebaum picks Joe Burrow and the Tigers to win. pic.twitter.com/kpXXbzHmW4 — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) January 13, 2020

Finebaum said earlier this morning on WJOX that an LSU win could solidify the Tigers as the greatest college football team of all-time.

“Maybe. It looks like they have been. Statistically, they have done everything right,” Finebaum said. “Especially, I think if they do to Clemson what Clemson did to Alabama [in last year’s national championship], I think it will make it an easier argument. I don’t think it’s a difficult argument if they win 20-17.

“This has been going on now since the second or third week in the season. They had to climb the final mountain with Alabama, and once they did that, the record started to come into focus. …I think I would be prepared to do that.”