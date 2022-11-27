ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

ESPN's new College Football Playoff picks are in.

The 2022 college football regular season came to an end on Saturday, with Michigan thumping Ohio State, USC and TCU staying in the College Football Playoff hunt and more.

Following Saturday's games, ESPN's experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks.

Here's who ESPN has making it into the College Football Playoff right now.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

David Hale: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. TCU 4. USC

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. TCU

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2 Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC

As you can see, it's a pretty unanimous College Football Playoff foursome right now.

But that could change, depending on what happens in the conference title games.