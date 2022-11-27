ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
ESPN's new College Football Playoff picks are in.
The 2022 college football regular season came to an end on Saturday, with Michigan thumping Ohio State, USC and TCU staying in the College Football Playoff hunt and more.
Following Saturday's games, ESPN's experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks.
Here's who ESPN has making it into the College Football Playoff right now.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
David Hale: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. TCU 4. USC
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. TCU
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2 Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
As you can see, it's a pretty unanimous College Football Playoff foursome right now.
But that could change, depending on what happens in the conference title games.