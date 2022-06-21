ESPN Predicts College Football's Top 5 Future Programs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The "Future Power Rankings" from ESPN take into consideration the next three seasons for the top college football programs. With that said, the latest edition of these rankings have been unveiled.

At the top of the list is none other than Alabama. Nick Saban's program remains in excellent shape, especially with players like Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young on the roster.

Right behind Alabama in the "Future Power Rankings" is Georgia. The Bulldogs have done an excellent job of stockpiling talent for the next few years, and we just saw last season that Kirby Smart has what it takes to defeat Saban in a big game.

Ohio State comes in at No. 3 on this list, and understandably so. Ryan Day has fielded a consistent winner over the past three seasons.

The fourth ranked team on the list also belongs to the SEC. Clearly, ESPN is confident that Jimbo Fisher has Texas A&M trending in the right direction.

Rounding out the top five is Clemson. Last season was a down year for Dabo Swinney's squad, but make no mistake, his team is still loaded with talent on both sides of the football.

The full top 25 for the "Future Power Rankings" can be seen here.

Do you agree with ESPN's latest top five?