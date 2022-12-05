ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Bowl season is here.

The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU.

ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released his score picks for the bowl games.

Here's who he has winning the College Football Playoff semifinal games.

College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl: Georgia 38, Ohio State 28

College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl: Michigan 38, TCU 31

College Football Playoff national title game: Georgia 37, Michigan 24

***

