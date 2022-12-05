ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
Bowl season is here.
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon.
In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU.
ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released his score picks for the bowl games.
Here's who he has winning the College Football Playoff semifinal games.
College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl: Georgia 38, Ohio State 28
College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl: Michigan 38, TCU 31
College Football Playoff national title game: Georgia 37, Michigan 24
You can view ESPN's score predictions for every bowl game here.