ESPN Ranks 5 Best RBs Still Available In NFL Draft

On Thursday night, the first round of the NFL draft saw just one running back be taken – at the very end of the round.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected former LSU star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick. Kansas City just won the Super Bowl thanks to a stellar effort from running back Damien Williams.

However, when Edwards-Helaire fell into their laps late in the first, the Chiefs couldn’t pass him up. After a run on wide receiver, offensive tackles and corners there are plenty of running backs left on the board.

ESPN ranked the five best running backs left, including the Worldwide Leader’s No. 1: former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift.

Here’s the top five:

D’Andre Swift – Georgia J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State Jonathan Taylor – Wisconsin Cam Akers – Florida State Zach Moss – Utah

Swift, Dobbins and Taylor could all go early in the second round if one team starts the run on running backs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars could all go with a running back in the second round.

Other teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills could add depth at the position as well.

The second round of the draft kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.