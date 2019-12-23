ESPN Ranks College Football’s 10 Best Players This Bowl Season

College football’s 2019-20 bowl season is underway. The postseason action will really heat up this week, as the College Football Playoff begins on Saturday.

In anticipation of bowl season, ESPN ranked the top players in the country. Unsurprisingly, the Heisman Trophy winner comes in at No. 1.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the best player this bowl season, per ESPN’s rankings.

What a difference a year makes. The former Ohio State transfer went from a middle-of-the-pack quarterback in the SEC to the best quarterback in college football. He broke last season’s personal touchdown total in just four games and is two touchdown passes shy of 50 this season.

The College Football Playoff teams dominate the list. Ohio State and Clemson both have two players inside the top 10.

LSU QB Joe Burrow Ohio State DE Chase Young Ohio State QB Justin Fields Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb Auburn DT Derrick Brown

The College Football Playoff games will begin on Saturday. No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma will play at 4 p.m. E.T. Ohio State and Clemson will play at 8 p.m. E.T. The games will be on ESPN.

You can view ESPN’s full rankings here.