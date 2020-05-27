ESPN Ranks College Football’s 8 Most-Likely Undefeated Teams

If and when the 2020 college football season gets underway, it will be a lot like every other season in the sense that only a handful of teams have a legit chance of going undefeated.

Of that group with a good chance of running the table, even fewer will actually accomplish the feat. There are only 12 games in a college football regular season but it is really, really hard to win all of them unless you’re the true cream of the crop.

ESPN recently updated its Football Power Index (FPI) for the 2020 season. Right now, the Worldwide Leader only gives four teams a greater than 10 percent chance of going unbeaten.

Clemson (58.8 percent) has far and away the best odds. It’s no surprise, as the Tigers haven’t lost an ACC game since 2017. Ohio State (18.4 percent), UCF (16.2 percent) and Alabama (12.4 percent) round out that top four.

The eight teams with the best chance to go undefeated are as follows:

Clemson – 58.8 percent

Ohio State – 18.4 percent

UCF – 16.2 percent

Alabama – 12.4 percent

Wisconsin – 6.7 percent

Oregon – 6.2 percent

Oklahoma – 4.0 percent

Penn State – 4.0 percent

One team you don’t see on this list: LSU. The defending national champs are still well-stocked, but they’re also losing some key contributors, none bigger than quarterback Joe Burrow.

As a result, the computer only gives them a 1.9 percent chance of running the table.

You can view ESPN’s full updated FPI here.