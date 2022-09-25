ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 4

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College Gameday analysts Lee Corso (L) and Kirk Herbstreit pose on set at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.

One contender might've been eliminated from the race, as Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State on Saturday night in the biggest result of Week 4.

Other contenders held firm, with schools like Ohio State and Georgia continuing to dominate.

ESPN has since updated its College Football Playoff picks as we head deeper into September.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Michigan

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Washington

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Tennessee

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

We're still only a month into the 2022 season, so a lot can change moving forward, but so far, it appears to be Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama, and then everyone else.