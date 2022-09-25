ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 4
ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.
One contender might've been eliminated from the race, as Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State on Saturday night in the biggest result of Week 4.
Other contenders held firm, with schools like Ohio State and Georgia continuing to dominate.
ESPN has since updated its College Football Playoff picks as we head deeper into September.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC
David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Washington
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Tennessee
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC
Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
We're still only a month into the 2022 season, so a lot can change moving forward, but so far, it appears to be Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama, and then everyone else.