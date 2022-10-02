ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 5

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The Utah Utes prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks following Week 5 of the 2022 regular season.

Week 5 was an eventful one, with both Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping their opponents on the road. Ole Miss, meanwhile, secured a huge home victory against Kentucky.

Elsewhere, Ohio State looked a bit shaky against Rutgers, though the Buckeyes went on to win big.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Ohio State is starting to get some love for the No. 1 spot, though it's still pretty early.