ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 5
ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks following Week 5 of the 2022 regular season.
Week 5 was an eventful one, with both Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping their opponents on the road. Ole Miss, meanwhile, secured a huge home victory against Kentucky.
Elsewhere, Ohio State looked a bit shaky against Rutgers, though the Buckeyes went on to win big.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Chris Low: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Ohio State is starting to get some love for the No. 1 spot, though it's still pretty early.