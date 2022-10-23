ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 8

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The Utah Utes prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

We're now two full months into the 2022 college football regular season.

Who's in line to make the College Football Playoff?

ESPN's college football experts have updated their picks following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season, which saw Ohio State dominate Iowa, Alabama get back on track with a blowout win, Tennessee continue to look great and TCU remaining undefeated, as well.

Here are the latest picks from ESPN's college football experts:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Clemson 4. Tennessee

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon

Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1 Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Oregon

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee

As you can see, it's a lot of Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.

It's still somewhat early in the year, with more than a month of games to go.

Perhaps things will look a lot different come late November.