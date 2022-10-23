Skip to main content
46
New Articles

ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 8

The Pac-12's Utah prepares to take the field at the Rose Bowl.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The Utah Utes prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

We're now two full months into the 2022 college football regular season.

Who's in line to make the College Football Playoff?

ESPN's college football experts have updated their picks following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season, which saw Ohio State dominate Iowa, Alabama get back on track with a blowout win, Tennessee continue to look great and TCU remaining undefeated, as well.

Here are the latest picks from ESPN's college football experts:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee
Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon
David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Clemson 4. Tennessee
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon
Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Mark Schlabach: 1 Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Michigan
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Oregon
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee

As you can see, it's a lot of Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.

It's still somewhat early in the year, with more than a month of games to go.

Perhaps things will look a lot different come late November.