ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 8
We're now two full months into the 2022 college football regular season.
Who's in line to make the College Football Playoff?
ESPN's college football experts have updated their picks following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season, which saw Ohio State dominate Iowa, Alabama get back on track with a blowout win, Tennessee continue to look great and TCU remaining undefeated, as well.
Here are the latest picks from ESPN's college football experts:
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee
Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon
David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Clemson 4. Tennessee
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon
Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Mark Schlabach: 1 Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Michigan
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Oregon
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee
As you can see, it's a lot of Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.
It's still somewhat early in the year, with more than a month of games to go.
Perhaps things will look a lot different come late November.