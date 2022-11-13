ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts.

Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes..

ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the College Football Playoff.

Here's who ESPN's experts are going with right now:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Tennessee

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are set to come out on Tuesday night.

We'll find out if anything significant has changed in the College Football Playoff race then.