Week 3 of the 2020 college football regular season was a mostly uneventful one.

Outside of Miami’s impressive primetime showing against Louisville and Navy’s big second half comeback against Tulane, there weren’t too many notable games on Saturday.

Still, we’re now another week into the 2020 season. The ACC and the Big 12 are playing and the SEC is scheduled to join them beginning next weekend. Later in October, the Big Ten will join the group.

ESPN has updated its Football Power Index rankings following Week 3. Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model:

Ohio State Alabama Clemson Wisconsin Georgia Penn State LSU UCF Auburn Texas Florida Notre Dame Oklahoma Texas A&M Michigan Virginia Tech TCU Indiana Northwestern Iowa North Carolina Oklahoma State Minnesota Kentucky Baylor

As you can see, the Big Ten programs are back in the top 25. The conference is scheduled to begin its 2020 season the weekend of Oct. 24. By early November, we could have all of the Power 5 conferences playing football, as the Pac-12 is reportedly aiming for a Halloween start.

The official new top 25 polls will be out later today. The Associated Press top 25 poll will not include Big Ten teams this week, but that will change moving forward.