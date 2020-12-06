ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Picks After Week 14

The regular season is almost over, and conference championship games are upon us. The College Football Playoff race is tightening up.

The official playoff rankings won’t be updated by the committee until Tuesday night, but ESPN’s panel of analysts and writers change their own foursomes up on a weekly basis.

Earlier today, the ESPN contingent unveiled updated playoff fields. Every expert had Alabama and Notre Dame occupying the top two seeds, with many slotting Clemson and Ohio State third and fourth.

However, Bill Connelly doesn’t have the Tigers in his foursome, opting for Cincinnati as his final team. David Hale also has the Bearcats in the mix, though he left out Ohio State and not Clemson.

Sam Khan Jr. also failed to include the Buckeyes, electing to give his final spot to Texas A&M.

The full ESPN college football playoff predictions can be found below.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Cincinnati

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

David M. Hale: 1. Notre Dame, 2. Alabama, 3. Clemson, 4. Cincinnati

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Texas A&M

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

The official College Football Playoff committee rankings will be updated Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The committee has consistently had Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson as its top four over the last few weeks, with Texas A&M and Florida lurking.