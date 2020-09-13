ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2

The college football season rolled on this weekend with a few premier teams playing their first games of the season.
Several programs like Clemson, Notre Dame and Texas took the field for the very first time. The Tigers and Longhorns took care of business with dominant performances.
Notre Dame struggled for a while in a battle against Duke, but eventually walked out with the win. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners put together arguably the most-dominant performance of the weekend.
Star freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler connected on 14-0f-17 attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 48-0 win over Missouri State.
Following the second weekend of college football action, ESPN’s panel of experts gave their new College Football Playoff predictions.
Here are the new picks from ESPN:
Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Army
Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Oklahoma
David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Oklahoma, 4. Clemson, 4. Florida
Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Florida, 4. Texas
Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia
Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia
Clemson and Alabama are heavy favorites to make the playoff. After that, though, the final two spots in the playoff are up for grabs.
Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas are other programs to make the playoff – along with a surprise: Army.