ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2

The college football season rolled on this weekend with a few premier teams playing their first games of the season.

Several programs like Clemson, Notre Dame and Texas took the field for the very first time. The Tigers and Longhorns took care of business with dominant performances.

Notre Dame struggled for a while in a battle against Duke, but eventually walked out with the win. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners put together arguably the most-dominant performance of the weekend.

Star freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler connected on 14-0f-17 attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 48-0 win over Missouri State.

Following the second weekend of college football action, ESPN’s panel of experts gave their new College Football Playoff predictions.

Here are the new picks from ESPN:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Army

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Oklahoma

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Oklahoma, 4. Clemson, 4. Florida

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Florida, 4. Texas

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia

Clemson and Alabama are heavy favorites to make the playoff. After that, though, the final two spots in the playoff are up for grabs.

Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas are other programs to make the playoff – along with a surprise: Army.