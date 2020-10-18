ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Picks After Week 7

Right now, the College Football Playoff picture looks pretty chaotic. ESPN’s latest round of expert playoff picks reflect all of the uncertainty.

Alabama and Clemson are clearly the top two teams in the country, but beyond that, much is open for debate. Georgia was No. 3, but will fall a few spots after losing to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Notre Dame is ranked fourth in the AP poll, but hasn’t looked overly impressive lately. Meanwhile, Ohio State is loaded but won’t play a game until next weekend.

Every panelist for ESPN’s latest College Football Playoff predictions has Alabama and Clemson ranked 1 and 2 in some order. Beyond that though, we’ve got appearances from Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, BYU, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Texas A&M and even Coastal Carolina.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Cincinnati

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma State

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. BYU

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Texas A&M

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. BYU

Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. BYU, 4. Coastal Carolina

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Fortunately, there is a lot of football left to be played this season. The playoff picture should become far less muddled.

In particular, the Big Ten opening up next week with the Pac-12 on the horizon will provide further clarity.