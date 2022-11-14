ESPN Releases New College Football Power Rankings Top 25

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN has updated its college football power rankings top 25 following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season.

The Worldwide Leader has Georgia at No. 1, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2. It gets a little interesting after that.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson UNC

"In the Big Ten, Ohio State and Michigan kept perfect seasons alive against inferior conference opponents, as it appears the two age-old rivals are set to meet with everything on the line on Nov. 26.

TCU and Tennessee also kept possible College Football Playoff berths alive with comfortable wins, and the Pac-12's playoff hopes took a big hit as Washington beat Oregon," ESPN wrote of its power rankings.

You can view the full top 25 here.