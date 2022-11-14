ESPN Releases New College Football Power Rankings Top 25
ESPN has updated its college football power rankings top 25 following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season.
The Worldwide Leader has Georgia at No. 1, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2. It gets a little interesting after that.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- UNC
"In the Big Ten, Ohio State and Michigan kept perfect seasons alive against inferior conference opponents, as it appears the two age-old rivals are set to meet with everything on the line on Nov. 26.
TCU and Tennessee also kept possible College Football Playoff berths alive with comfortable wins, and the Pac-12's playoff hopes took a big hit as Washington beat Oregon," ESPN wrote of its power rankings.
You can view the full top 25 here.