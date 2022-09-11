ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books.
The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach.
Following Week 2, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings.
Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Texas
- Tennessee
- USC
- Mississippi State
- Utah
- Michigan State
- LSU
- Penn State
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- BYU
- Washington
The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon.
You can view the full Football Power Index rankings here.