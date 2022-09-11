ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books.

The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach.

Following Week 2, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Texas Tennessee USC Mississippi State Utah Michigan State LSU Penn State Baylor Oklahoma Ole Miss Miami Notre Dame Cincinnati Oklahoma State Arkansas Kentucky Minnesota BYU Washington

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

You can view the full Football Power Index rankings here.