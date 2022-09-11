Skip to main content
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books.

The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach.

Following Week 2, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Texas
  7. Tennessee
  8. USC
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Utah
  11. Michigan State
  12. LSU
  13. Penn State
  14. Baylor
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Miami
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Arkansas
  22. Kentucky
  23. Minnesota
  24. BYU
  25. Washington

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

You can view the full Football Power Index rankings here.