ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season.
Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition.
ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has updated its top 25 following the weekend, and among the changes is a new No. 1 team. Georgia has overtaken Alabama.
Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- USC
- LSU
- Utah
- Baylor
- Miami (Fla.)
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma State
- Mississippi State
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Washington
- Cincinnati
- Pitt
- Notre Dame
The updated Associated Press and Coaches Poll top 25 rankings will be out later this afternoon.
In the meantime, you can find the full FPI rankings here.