Skip to main content
18
New Articles

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Washington fans storm the field and celebrate beating Michigan State.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington fans ran onto the field and celebrated at the 50-yard line after upsetting the #10 ranked Michigan Spartans 39-28 during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan State Spartans on September 17, 2022 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season.

Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has updated its top 25 following the weekend, and among the changes is a new No. 1 team. Georgia has overtaken Alabama.

Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. LSU
  13. Utah
  14. Baylor
  15. Miami (Fla.)
  16. Michigan State
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Minnesota
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Oregon
  22. Washington
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Pitt
  25. Notre Dame

The updated Associated Press and Coaches Poll top 25 rankings will be out later this afternoon.

In the meantime, you can find the full FPI rankings here.