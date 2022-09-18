ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington fans ran onto the field and celebrated at the 50-yard line after upsetting the #10 ranked Michigan Spartans 39-28 during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan State Spartans on September 17, 2022 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season.

Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has updated its top 25 following the weekend, and among the changes is a new No. 1 team. Georgia has overtaken Alabama.

Here's the latest Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas Ole Miss Tennessee Oklahoma Penn State USC LSU Utah Baylor Miami (Fla.) Michigan State Oklahoma State Mississippi State Minnesota Wisconsin Oregon Washington Cincinnati Pitt Notre Dame

The updated Associated Press and Coaches Poll top 25 rankings will be out later this afternoon.

In the meantime, you can find the full FPI rankings here.