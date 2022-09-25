Skip to main content
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the set.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.

Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night.

Here's the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN's Football Power Index:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas
  7. LSU 
  8. Oklahoma
  9. USC
  10. Utah
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Tennessee
  13. Penn State
  14. Minnesota
  15. Baylor
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Washington
  19. Mississippi State
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Oregon
  22. Florida State
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Maryland
  25. Iowa State

The official college football top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday afternoon

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out next month.