ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.
Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night.
Here's the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN's Football Power Index:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Utah
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Washington
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon
- Florida State
- Wisconsin
- Maryland
- Iowa State
The official college football top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday afternoon
The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out next month.