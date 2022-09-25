ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.

Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night.

Here's the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN's Football Power Index:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Michigan Clemson Texas LSU Oklahoma USC Utah Ole Miss Tennessee Penn State Minnesota Baylor Notre Dame Cincinnati Washington Mississippi State Oklahoma State Oregon Florida State Wisconsin Maryland Iowa State

The official college football top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday afternoon

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out next month.